RT News - July 17 2026 6AM GMT

July 17, 2026

rt.com













Seven people are killed and nine others wounded in the sixth round of US attacks on Iran - with Tehran once again targeting American military infrastructure in the region. Tehran floats the idea of its own ground operation against American troops in the Middle East. We discuss the feasibility of this idea with our guest later in the program. In his latest government reshuffle, Vladimir Zelensky appoints a new acting defense minister amid growing protests across the country in support of his predecessor.





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