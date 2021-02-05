Recent Virginia Republican votes against health freedom suggest vaccine refusers may lack protection against employer mandates-Bonnie McLean-Health Freedom Activist with Delegate Dave LaRock

Vaccine-refusing families in Republican-controlled states (except Mississippi) have found comfort in their independent behavior, while such families in Democrat states have had to panic, realizing to escape injection they might be forced to leave the state. But what if Republicans lose their belief in or willingness to defend health freedom?



Except for a handful of Republicans, that's what has happened in Virginia, according to activist Bonnie McLean. Despite nine different bills to protect families from injection mandates, the monolithic Democrat opposition was enhanced by several Republicans. This implies a need for grassroots conservatives to urge their politicians to take a stronger stand for Informed Consent or lose support from health freedom activists.



And it's not just activists who care about medicinal choice. Reports abound about majorities of health professionals declining the experimental, liability-free shots, and former FDA Commissioner Gottlieb on CNBC admitted most Americans don't want a shot that's devoid of long-term safety testing. Politicians of both parties who continue to disparage health freedom will risk losing support.