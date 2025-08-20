RFK’s “UNIVERSAL VACCINE” Rollout Is A Huge Failure! w/ Ryan Cristián

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jimmy Dore and Ryan Cristián discuss the development of a so-called “universal vaccine” at NIH, which is claimed to mimic natural immunity and protect against multiple viruses, including COVID and flu. They note the original tweets about this were deleted, sparking skepticism about transparency, and that much of the $500 million RFK Jr. claimed to be cutting from mRNA vaccine contracts appears to have been redirected into self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) platforms instead.

Cristián explains that self-amplifying vaccines differ from conventional mRNA in that they replicate within the body, potentially increasing risk, and that ongoing research shows significant adverse effects in trial participants. Companies like Arcturus and Amplitude Therapeutics are continuing these projects, often with backing from entities like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, while claims of ending mRNA programs are overstated. Overall, they argue the “universal vaccine” announcement and contract cancellations may be a head fake, masking continued expansion of mRNA and saRNA research in humans and animals.

Ryan Cristián on Twitter: https://x.com/doodlebugeye

The Last American Vagabond online: https://t.co/vALOl2a0d0

SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/

Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://thejimmydoreshow.dashery.com/

https://dobynsfamilycreations.com/collections/the-jimmy-dore-show-store

Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

jimmy dorerfk jrryan cristianuniversal vaccine rollout
