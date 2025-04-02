Trump Goes To War On The Institute Of Peace (But It's A Good Thing!)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ron Paul Liberty ReportPresident Trump has gutted the US government funded US Institute of Peace after a scuffle between staff members and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, making it more likely that the misnamed government funded "NGO" will follow USAID into the dustbin of history. Also today, a US judge has blocked Trump from firing CIA's DEI staff.