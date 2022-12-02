Universal flu vaccine in 2 yrs propaganda; more dangerous piffle MVI_8625+6merged

Big Pharma-Big ‘Vaccines’ must be delighted with Western Australia’s Sunday Times, which dutifully spruiks their present and upcoming stable of highly profitable cocktails for putting into our bodies, except themselves, of course. This nonsense in this article is singing enthusiastically the universal flu vaccine that is but two years away. Of course, it won’t live up to any such expectations, and, being mRNA based, will do untold harm.

