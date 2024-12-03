© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Realistically Gold Could Increase to $100,000+ to Pay Off the National Debt w/ Andy Schectman
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
463 views • 4 months ago
Buy Gold & Silver and the private price list by emailing [email protected] and tell them that “Sarah Sent Me”
*
Sign up for the Free Privacy Seminar which will air December 5th at 11amCT at https://privacyacademy.com/sarah-westall
*
Sign up for Substack and have a chance to win a Lovepod at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com
*
BodyAlign: Balance your body and energize your life at https://BodyAlign.com/sarah or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop
*
Learn more or buy a LovePod at https://lovesatpods.ca/?ref=Sarahwestall
*
Leela Q: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop - use code sarah10 to save 10%
*
Leela Quantum Upgrade: Learn about at QuantumUpgrade.io - use code sarah15 to get a 15 day free trial
*
Global economy expert and President of Miles Franklin, Andy Schectman, returns to the program to discuss the reality of gold reaching over 100K per ounce as a means of paying off the national debt. He believes this is an option the government has to rebalance the US economy. We discuss this and other influencing factors impacting the world economy. Learn more about investing in precious metals by contacting [email protected] and tell them that “Sarah Sent Me” . You will receive their private price list with better options than are available publicly.
*
MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
*
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
*
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.