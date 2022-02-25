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Russia and Ukraine Prove Fatima Consecration never took place
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201 views • February 25, 2022
Russia and Ukraine are at war, and it is not clear yet what will come of it. We have been told for years that Our Lady’s request to Consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary had been accomplished, but it looks like that is not true. If that was truly done in the manner she requested, then we should not be seeing such conflict between Russia – an Orthodox nation – and Ukraine which is a largely Orthodox nation with a strong and ancient Catholic minority.
Clearly there is no peace in Russia like Our Lady promised there would be if her requests were followed. The time for the Pope and the Bishops to do what Mary asked is now.
Visit our website at www.thekennedy report.com
Clearly there is no peace in Russia like Our Lady promised there would be if her requests were followed. The time for the Pope and the Bishops to do what Mary asked is now.
Visit our website at www.thekennedy report.com
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