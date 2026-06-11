NWO: A bioweapon masquerading as a ‘vaccine’! (20)

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Credits to Good Vs Evil



No vaccine has or is being used for good. Vaccines are strictly being used for population control and are being used to make billions of dollars by pharmaceutical companies from those dying with injuries and side effects.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



