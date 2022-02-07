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Cuoy Griffin Founder of “Cowboys for Trump” to Deborah Pietsch “I spent 3 wks of mental torture in solitary confinement after praying with thousands on capitol steps January 6”
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10 views • February 07, 2022
Deborah Ariel Pietsch, of "Wake Up... Shift Is Happening TV! has a deep conversation with Cuoy Griffin at the October 2021 God & Country Event.
Cowboys For Trump Founder and County Commissioner, Cuoy Griffin talks heart to heart with Deborah Pietsch about what’s behind starting Cowboys For Trump and his horrific "mental torturous" experiences of being incarcerated after January 6th. He was unjustly incarcerated for 3 weeks, including solitary confinement as part of the POW held unconstitutionally.
Cuoy shares his perspectives of where "we're at" locally, federally and globally. He discusses his frustration with current leaders and the incredible lack of leadership. He shares his challenges with being recognized as a Trump supporter, like so many others that have been censored and are a part of the recognized “cancel culture”.
Cowboys For Trump Founder and County Commissioner, Cuoy Griffin talks heart to heart with Deborah Pietsch about what’s behind starting Cowboys For Trump and his horrific "mental torturous" experiences of being incarcerated after January 6th. He was unjustly incarcerated for 3 weeks, including solitary confinement as part of the POW held unconstitutionally.
Cuoy shares his perspectives of where "we're at" locally, federally and globally. He discusses his frustration with current leaders and the incredible lack of leadership. He shares his challenges with being recognized as a Trump supporter, like so many others that have been censored and are a part of the recognized “cancel culture”.
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