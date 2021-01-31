The Most Popular President in History Now in a New Green Zone

A heavily armed perimeter has now been set up around the entire DC federal center. Armed military and police with riot gear and 8 foot barbed wire fence now protect the Biden and democratically controlled branches of government from the free people of the United States of America.



This is clearly not intended to guard against something that might have happened already, but something that may happen soon. What exactly is this administration and congress planning that will require this level of protection from our citizens?



Never before in the history of this country has a new President and Congress needed to be guarded from the people who elected them to be there.