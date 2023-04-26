Quo Vadis





Apr 26, 2023





Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 25, 2023.





Dear children, the truth proclaimed by My Jesus is light that illuminates your journey towards Heaven.





Turn ye away from all that is false and remain ye faithful to the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





Flee ye from the wide gates and turn to the One who is your One True Saviour.





The enemies will act to take away from you the truths taught by the true Church of My Jesus.





Many souls will be conducted into spiritual darkness.





I suffer for what is coming to you.





Pray much.





Whoever is with the Lord will never be defeated.





Courage!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





The following message was given to Pedro on March 16:





Dear children, courage!





Behold the painful time for the men and women of faith.





Do not retreat.





My Jesus needs your sincere witness.





Those who love and defend the truth will be persecuted, but the enemies will find wide doors and will advance against the true Church of My Jesus.





Pray.





Seek strength in the Words of My Jesus and in the Eucharist.





Be attentive.





Whatever happens, do not move ye away from the path I have pointed out to you.





Onward!





I will be with you although ye do not see Me.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





