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Sacred Echo
Dydufiufr
Dydufiufr
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(Cave ambience, cave ambience, cave ambience)

Deep within the sacred mountain.

Echoes call from crystal halls.

Ancient voices in the darkness.

Dripping water—cosmic sap begins to fall.

Dripping water.

Stalactite resonance

(Crystal resonance, crystal resonance, crystal resonance)

Calcite columns sing their wisdom.

Frequencies from ages past.

Every drop creates vibration.

Echo AH—sacred sounds that ever last.

Echo AH.

The Jaguar’s Mouth

(Jaguar breath, jaguar breath, jaguar breath)

Enter now the healing chamber.

Stalactites like jaguar teeth.

Pool of cosmic sap awaits me.

Echo OO—transformation underneath.

Echo OO.

Echo Multiplication

Echo AH, echo OO, echo OM

One voice becomes many voices.

Sound reflecting off the stone.

Cave walls amplify the healing.

Reverb—I am never here alone.

Reverb.

Crystalline Healing

(Crystal tone, crystal tone)

Calcium conducts the current.

Electrical impulses flow.

Through my body, through my spirit.

Echo OM—ancient healing starts to grow.

Echo OM.

Sacred Resonance

(Cave resonance, cave resonance)

Every echo tells a story.

Every sound returns transformed.

In this chamber of the ancients.

Echo AH, echo OO, echo OM—

My consciousness is reformed.

Echo AH, echo OO, echo OM.

Keywords
mayanjaguarmesoamericancrystal-healingstalactitesacred-watercosmic-sap
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Privacy Policy