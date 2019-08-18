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El Paso TX Shooting, Man tells Crisis Actors shooter in Dillards
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150 views • August 18, 2019
El Paso Man in Red instructs Crisis Actors
El Paso Walmart Shooting Man in Red instructs Crisis Actors says shooter in Dillards
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=D1A6K4U6Y9G4
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.brighteon.com/82468744-267d-4a14-b041-5c702ffa43c1
Elpaso Shooting Walmart Shooting was supposed to happen in the Mall
El Paso Walmart Shooting Man in Red instructs Crisis Actors says shooter in Dillards
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=D1A6K4U6Y9G4
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.brighteon.com/82468744-267d-4a14-b041-5c702ffa43c1
Elpaso Shooting Walmart Shooting was supposed to happen in the Mall
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