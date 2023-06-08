https://gettr.com/post/p2j4nvscddf
6/7/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】Nicole: Faced with the unrestricted warfare launched by the CCP against America, the Americans have done nothing strong enough to stop the CCP. The CCP can harm the US without firing a single shot.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/7/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】妮可：面对中共针对美国发起的超限战，美国没有采取足够强硬的措施来阻止中共。中共不需要费一枪一炮便可以伤害美国！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
