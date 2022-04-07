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Spank Me Tender - "Reconciled With Love" - LIVE - Music [Acid Rock/Blues]
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44 views • April 07, 2022
Live psychedelic blues from Spank Me Tender
Download the album here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/album/live
Look for Spank Me Tender on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ljx9E7TwFBwqVifwYDdRb
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/spank-me-tender/81634487
Troy Reif - singer/guitar
Kevin McAleer - bass
Steve Hordis - drums
Download the album here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/album/live
Look for Spank Me Tender on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ljx9E7TwFBwqVifwYDdRb
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/spank-me-tender/81634487
Troy Reif - singer/guitar
Kevin McAleer - bass
Steve Hordis - drums
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