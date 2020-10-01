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ELI-6 _ Genesis ch1/2 w Eli James
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792 views • October 01, 2020
ELI-6 _ Genesis ch1/2 w Eli James. Pastor Eli James discusses an article by Dr. Wesley Swift on Genesis 1 & 2. Dr. Swift discusses the Adamic Master Race as predestined as Spirit beings before creation.... This is a very fascinating show.
Disclaimer: The Hebrew Root/Sacred Names are Babylonian and should not be used. Jesus Christ in PHONICS is the true name. Pastor Eli and Dr. Swift do use the "Yah" names... this is in error. The content of this teaching is extremely valuable - so just pray and ignore the Yah names. Professor Truth
Disclaimer: The Hebrew Root/Sacred Names are Babylonian and should not be used. Jesus Christ in PHONICS is the true name. Pastor Eli and Dr. Swift do use the "Yah" names... this is in error. The content of this teaching is extremely valuable - so just pray and ignore the Yah names. Professor Truth
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