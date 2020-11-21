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LOCKDOWN ROUND 2 MN? RUIN MY HOLIDAYS? Part 2
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5 views • November 21, 2020
Part two of my little escapades with this so-called lockdown or as I like to call it time out that dictator walls has imposed on us here in Minnesota. Got the spot picked out in the in the woods where they were earlier this summer Mass deforestation taking place in the name of 5G, so in this video I picked out the spot for the new permanent tree
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