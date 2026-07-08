Russian forces have once again attacked the Kremenchuk Oil Refinery in Poltava Region, where a massive fire and thick black smoke are billowing above the Ukrainian oil refinery as firefighters struggle to extinguish the blaze. Russia reportedly launched sea-based cruise missiles in a massive attack on Ukraine on the morning of July 6, 2026; the “Kalibr” cruise missiles were launched from Novorossiysk, and their estimated time of arrival in Poltava was around 1:15 a.m., as confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Monitoring channels described this as one of the most severe attacks on Ukrainian fuel infrastructure in recent months; in fact, this attack was one of the largest against oil facilities since the start of the conflict.

Initial reports indicate that the refinery—considered the largest in Ukraine—has sustained extensive damage, with fires still raging into the afternoon, suggesting that Ukraine is facing massive losses. If the reported extent of the damage is confirmed, it could deal another serious blow to Ukrainian energy and logistics networks as it continues its war. However, further information is expected as the situation develops. The Kremenchuk refinery has long been considered a key strategic asset, making it a repeated target of Russia throughout the war. Reports indicate that throughout this war, no matter how much Zelensky and NATO have escalated the conflict, Russian response has always been more destructive.

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