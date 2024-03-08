💫 Intermittent Fasting: Gut Microbiome Reset? 🌿

🕒🤔 Curious about intermittent fasting?
🔄 Some believe it could lead to a gut microbiome reset
🤔 But what does that mean ecologically?
🤝 Let's break it down with Dr. Jack A. Gilbert director of the Microbiome and Metagenomics Center and a Professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine. 🧬 💊
💡 He explains:
🔍 Microbial Community Stabilization: Intermittent fasting might stabilize your gut microbiome to a new configuration.
🦠 Promoting Growth: It could promote the growth of different strains or species within your gut, potentially diversifying your microbial community.
🌟 New Microbial Diversity: You might end up with a different set of microorganisms, enhancing the diversity in your gut.
🚀 Discover the fascinating world of gut health with intermittent fasting by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎧 🌍
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.