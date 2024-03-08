💫 Intermittent Fasting: Gut Microbiome Reset? 🌿

🕒🤔 Curious about intermittent fasting?

🔄 Some believe it could lead to a gut microbiome reset

🤔 But what does that mean ecologically?

🤝 Let's break it down with Dr. Jack A. Gilbert director of the Microbiome and Metagenomics Center and a Professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine. 🧬 💊

🎙️ http://bit.ly/41vl2Lh

💡 He explains:

🔍 Microbial Community Stabilization: Intermittent fasting might stabilize your gut microbiome to a new configuration.

🦠 Promoting Growth: It could promote the growth of different strains or species within your gut, potentially diversifying your microbial community.

🌟 New Microbial Diversity: You might end up with a different set of microorganisms, enhancing the diversity in your gut.

🚀 Discover the fascinating world of gut health with intermittent fasting by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎧 🌍