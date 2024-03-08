Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💫 Intermittent Fasting: Gut Microbiome Reset? 🌿
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
185 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

🕒🤔 Curious about intermittent fasting?

🔄 Some believe it could lead to a gut microbiome reset

🤔 But what does that mean ecologically?

🤝 Let's break it down with Dr. Jack A. Gilbert director of the Microbiome and Metagenomics Center and a Professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine. 🧬 💊

🎙️ http://bit.ly/41vl2Lh

💡 He explains:

🔍 Microbial Community Stabilization: Intermittent fasting might stabilize your gut microbiome to a new configuration.

🦠 Promoting Growth: It could promote the growth of different strains or species within your gut, potentially diversifying your microbial community.

🌟 New Microbial Diversity: You might end up with a different set of microorganisms, enhancing the diversity in your gut.

🚀 Discover the fascinating world of gut health with intermittent fasting by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎧 🌍

Keywords
gut healthintermittent fastingmicrobiome health

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket