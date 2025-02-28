2/28/25 TRUMP STRATEGIC SMACKDOWN: Frontal Assault on Cartel Babylon! POPE Near Death!

2/28/25 Trump's Epic exercise of power over Zelensky (& NATO) today at the White House was pivotal to ending the War, forcing Zelensky to resign & a total Frontal Assault on Cartel Babylon! Meanwhile, Timothy Holmseth exposes the US Military involvement in the "missing 350K kids" of migrant child trafficking . Also, Pope Francis was put on a ventilator today & is on the edge of death, as JD Vance puts Archbishop McElroy & the USCBC on notice that USA will no longer destroy Christian civilization. And so much more! We are experiencing the incredible Re-Birth of America & the take-down of satanic Globalist control over humanity! Prayers are Paramount! We ARE FREE!





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





President Trump’s statement re: Zelensky’s visit to Oval Office 2/28/25:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114082877976878390eo





Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Timothy Holmseth: Federal legal case on child abuse involving US Military:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xeHu8i7w3kkJ





Follow Holmseth's reports here:

https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/author/tholmseth/





Trump's White House Smackdown of Zelensky:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/icymi-watch-full-50-minute-press-conference-video/





NATO EU countries back Zelensky after Trump throws him out of Whitehouse:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/european-leaders-appear-united-behind-ukraine-coordinated-message/





Alexander Dubinsky, former Ukraine MP calls for immediate impeachment of Zelensky:

https://redstate.com/wardclark/2025/02/28/the-fallout-continues-former-ukrainian-mp-calls-for-zelenksyys-impeachment-n2186142





Pope put on ventilator today, near death:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-suffers-respiratory-crisis-leading-to-vomiting-ventilation-in-sudden-deterioration/?utm_source=featured-news&utm_campaign=catholic





JD Vance speech to USCBC today:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kyth1UMOE3g





Archbishop Vigano calls out the US Catholic Bishops Conference:

https://stlouiscatholic.wordpress.com/2025/02/19/archbishop-vigano-speaks-hard-truths-to-the-usccb/





Obama's Caliphate Mission, outlined by Adam Lovinger:

https://rumble.com/v6pol4o-icymi-mel-k-and-adam-lovinger-the-insider-threat-how-deep-does-it-go-2-26-2.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

For further links: https://rumble.com/v6pxf68-22825.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv





"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!



