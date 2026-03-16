A new voice joins the fight.

Donut Drops with Julie premieres Tuesday, April 7th at JMC Broadcasting.

For seven years, Julie has served as a soldier on the digital frontlines—relentlessly seeking truth, defending the innocent, and refusing to yield. Now she brings that fierce warrior spirit to JMC Broadcasting every Tuesday.

This is not just a show. It's a torch she will never set down.

Stay informed, empowered, and connected. Tune in at https://johnmichaelchambers.com/