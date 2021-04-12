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COVID-19 LIFE-SAVING NEWS. You and Your Physician Can Successfully Treat COVID-19 at Home.
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808 views • April 12, 2021
COVID-19 LIFE-SAVING NEWS. You and Your Physician Can Successfully Treat COVID-19 at Home. This treatment protocol can save millions of lives. Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, a frontline physician, introduces the Early Treatment Protocol for COVID-19 with back up resources for you and your doctor to successful treat the early signs of COVID-19 at home. Physician-tested, the basis of Congressional Hearings, backed by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons—this is the information you, your family, and the world need to triumph over COVID-19.
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