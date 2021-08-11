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Patrick Wood - Technocracy, Transhumanism, Agenda 21 & Agenda 2030
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81 views • August 11, 2021
Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy.
Find more of Patrick’s work at:
Citizens for Free Speech: https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/
Technocracy News & Trends: https://www.technocracy.news/
Patrick Wood’s presentation to Doctors for Disaster Preparedness, Tucson, Arizona: https://rumble.com/vkowl9-the-evil-twins-of-technocracy-and-transhumanism.html
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Find more of Patrick’s work at:
Citizens for Free Speech: https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/
Technocracy News & Trends: https://www.technocracy.news/
Patrick Wood’s presentation to Doctors for Disaster Preparedness, Tucson, Arizona: https://rumble.com/vkowl9-the-evil-twins-of-technocracy-and-transhumanism.html
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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