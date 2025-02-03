BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America At War!-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 3 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
28 views • 2 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, I am not blaming Donald Trump for all the mayhem swirling around us right now, but I do acknowledge that he is the appointed messenger by whom these things come. In his first term, Trump gave us the Abraham Accords, the COVID vaccine and the lockdown. These things were what his advisors said he should do, and he did. Trump is the reason for the countdown that we do on every program. His advisors in that first term were people like Jared Kushner, Paula White, Anthony Fauci, the Gates Foundation, and by proxy with Kushner Mohamed bin Zayed. Who are his advisors in his second term? First and foremost Elon Musk, then Bill Gates (again) and all the technocrats who have leeched onto him to have access to power. As a result, America is straining at the seams with internal strifes and division, as planes continue to fall from the skies and the drum beat of foreign wars heat up. Remember how we warned you in the end of 2024 that 2025 would be a whole like like 2020? As it turns out, here on Day 1,785 of 15 Days To Flatten the Curve, it’s worse, much, much worse than we anticipated and in a much shorter span of time.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
