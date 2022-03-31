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Exposed: HHS Issues "Genome Editing Guidance": FDA's Premeditated Plan For Gene Editing
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20 views • March 31, 2022
The FDA’s guidance documents expose the dangers of the death jabs, openly admitting that the injections are gene therapies. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to detail the FDA’s dangerous gene therapies, Pfizer corruption, and more. Dr. Jane explained the importance of calling the ‘vaccine’ a gene editing therapy, in order to break the mass hysteria the plandemic has caused.
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