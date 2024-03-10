WHAT?? Christian Facing 18 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT & “Hate Crime” Trial For “WILFUL PROMOTION OF HATRED”

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Albertan Christian Bill Whatcott must be retried for 'Wilful Promotion of Hatred' for distributing flyers at a gay pride parade in Toronto in 2016 that contained the Good News of the Gospel and warnings of the harms that come with living a polyamorous and homosexual lifestyle.
Whatcott was acquitted of committing a hate crime in 2021 but now he is being forced to undergo a second “hate crime” trial by the Supreme Court of Canada!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.