7th(a) Cooking with EK: Stick to your ribs fare - eat simple, eat well, and prosper! MVI_1396-1405merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 18 hours ago |
Watch 7th(b) here: https://www.brighteon.com/65ab24d8-818f-4fdb-a6e0-cdc20a3cae1b

While again babysitting at my grandsons’ place, to give their parents a rare evening out, I have put together a combination of thawed-out pre-cooked stews with boiled eggs, cheese, huge amounts of garlic, olive oil, and complimented with whole raw capsicum, carrot, tomato, and celery; my starter was a large baked sweet potato and a large Royal Blue potato, with lashings of butter. I cook to live, rather than live to cook.

foodmicrowavegarlicolive oilsweet potatocarrotscelerytomatobutterrecipescheeseboiled eggsfrozen chicken stewroyal blue potato

