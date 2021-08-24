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HERE'S A JAW DROPPING HIDDEN CAMERA SOCIAL EXPERIMENT - Shocking!
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155 views • August 24, 2021
Shocking hidden camera experiment that's an eye-opener. Perfect example of a "sheeple" and correlates to what's going on with the mask, vaccine, etc.
"The opposite of courage in our society is not cowardice, but it is conformity." -- Rollo May.
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"The opposite of courage in our society is not cowardice, but it is conformity." -- Rollo May.
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