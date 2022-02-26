© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Stew Peters Show 02. 25. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • February 26, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Master Crime Scene Investigator Breaks Silence: Vernon Jones Raped 19 Year old Girl
Master Crime Scene Investigator Richard Bowen has come forward to expose a decade long cover up. He said he could not take this knowledge about Vernon's crimes to his grave. Lauren Witzke and former Fulton County Senior Assistant District Attorney Angie Kingma interviewed Bowen, and got the inside story.
According to Richard Bowen, Vernon Jones lured a 19 year old girl to a hotel room in the W Hotel in Atlanta on July 30, 2004, and proceeded to rape her. When police responded the next day, they were stopped from collecting and processing evidence, interviewing the victim, and investigating the crime. The room was comped out to Vernon Jones and the crime was pinned on his deputy Lance Robertson, who somehow never faced prosecution or significant jail time for the crime. Richard Bowen was the master crime scene investigator who responded to the hotel and was ordered to not investigate and was eventually intimidated into silence, that is, until the Stew Peters Show found him and convinced him to tell his story on-the-record.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Master Crime Scene Investigator Richard Bowen has come forward to expose a decade long cover up. He said he could not take this knowledge about Vernon's crimes to his grave. Lauren Witzke and former Fulton County Senior Assistant District Attorney Angie Kingma interviewed Bowen, and got the inside story.
According to Richard Bowen, Vernon Jones lured a 19 year old girl to a hotel room in the W Hotel in Atlanta on July 30, 2004, and proceeded to rape her. When police responded the next day, they were stopped from collecting and processing evidence, interviewing the victim, and investigating the crime. The room was comped out to Vernon Jones and the crime was pinned on his deputy Lance Robertson, who somehow never faced prosecution or significant jail time for the crime. Richard Bowen was the master crime scene investigator who responded to the hotel and was ordered to not investigate and was eventually intimidated into silence, that is, until the Stew Peters Show found him and convinced him to tell his story on-the-record.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.