Humanity on the BRINK as people continue to comply with FAKE PANDEMIC rules and restrictions

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MUSIC:
LAUREN ALAINA
'You Ain't Woman Enough to Take MY Man'
KACEY MUSGRAVES - 'Rainbow'
'Can't Help Falling in Love' - Instrumental
CHRIS NORMAN - 'Shallow Waters'
(BOB DYLAN Cover) - Ewan Cunningham - 'THE MAN IN ME'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgjZYimHMuU
RICKY VAN SHELTON - 'Statue of a Fool'
Mirrored - wil paranormal