BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Did Simone Biles Bail On Her US Olympic Teammates Over Her Mental Health or Was it a Manufactured Media Psyop?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
112 views • July 30, 2021
The Simone Biles Mental Health Olympic Story popped up out of the blue. I watched her horrible performance live on TV and saw her quit on her team. At first they (the media) were reporting that the 24 year old repeat Olympian injured her ankle and went off to the locker for further analysis, she came back from the locker room and the media (here in Canada, it was the CBC) that reported Biles injured her ankle and it was heavily taped when she came back and was questionable for the remainder of the team competition. After further time had passed, the media reported that Biles was not 'mentally' well and wanted to take some time off. Then later on in the day, we had Simone Biles report that she was not having fun and wanted to take time off for her own 'mental health'. The questions need to be asked. Did Simone Biles quit on her team because the pressure got to her in an elite athletic event and if so was it really do to her needing to take some time off for her own 'mental health'? The last question remains to be asked: Was the mainstream media wrong in handing her out praise for quitting on her team during a stressful Olympic team event?

MyKayla Skinner
YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/MyKaylaSkinnerOfficial/featured

Simone Biles deserves ‘sympathy but not praise’: Andrew Bolt
SkyNews Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7ihHmTi79A

WOKE US Women’s Gymnastics Team Gets CRUSHED by RUSSIA!!!
Dr. Steve Turley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEQCsjNEzaY&;t=225s

Simone Biles SLAMMED as ‘Selfish Sociopath’, ‘National Embarrassment’!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmA6JiOmp1o

Related Links:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/olympics/2021/07/29/simone-biles-larry-nassar-fbi/

You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]

Please follow me on Social Media

GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

GlobalAgenda on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
psyopmentalhealthwarroompandemicsimonebiles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Lance D Johnson
Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Douglas Harrington
Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Edison Reed
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy