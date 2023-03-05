Footage from the process of fighting in the eastern part of Bakhmut near the Meat factory Wagner used snipers, artillery strikes, and ATGMs to suppress or destroy Ukrainian strongpoints to permit the advance. Tough, slow fighting but the Musicians overcame the obstacles.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.