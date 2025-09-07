BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukraine now building weapons factory INSIDE NATO - Zelensky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1311 followers
0
66 views • 2 days ago

Ukraine now building weapons factory INSIDE NATO

Factory in Denmark to produce MISSILE and drone components — Zelensky

Being inside NATO protects it from Russian strikes

NATO ‘not party to the conflict?’

Adding: 

Gold Rush: Russia expands its reserves at stunning pace

 In the first half of 2025, Russia added 450 tonnes of gold to its national reserves.

📈 That was a massive 44% increase compared to the 313 tonnes added in the first half of 2024.

The country is on track to add over 500 tonnes by the end of the year.

🗣 Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov says that if large new deposits are discovered, the figure could be even HIGHER.

📊 It follows a record-breaking 2024, when Russia's gold reserves grew by nearly 900 tonnes.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
