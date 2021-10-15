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INDICTMENT OF DR. ANTHONY FAUCI THROUGH ITS CITIZENS' GRAND JURY
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FREEDOM WATCH SEEKS INDICTMENT OF DR. ANTHONY FAUCI THROUGH ITS CITIZENS' GRAND JURY!
Criminal Trial to Ensue! https://youtu.be/o5WLJKYYp_8
Date: July 29, 2021 Time: 11:00 EDT 8:00 AM PDT

Freedom Watch https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAHlQMx1f3TbRImhHHGPNKA

As Anthony Fauci's fabricated world of lies comes crashing down on him in an unprecedented manner, Dr. Judy Mikovits continues her expert testimony. Dr. Mikovits has long maintained, and provided detailed supporting evidence, that Fauci was deeply involved in gain of function research and other dangerous, high risk activities.

Citizens' Grand Jury -- Fauci Indictment Prosecutor Larry Klayman Presents Expert Witness Testimony (Part 11)
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury----fauci-indictment-prosecutor-larry-kl

Citizens' Grand Jury -- Prosecutor Larry Klayman Presents Expert Witness Testimony from John Cullen (Part 12)
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury----prosecutor-larry-klayman-presents-ex

Citizens' Grand Jury -- Prosecutor Larry Klayman Presents the Indictment of Dr. Anthony Fauci Part II
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury----prosecutor-larry-klayman-presents-th2

Video: https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/video/Citizens'%20Grand%20Jury%20Indictment%20of%20Dr-%20Anthony%20Fauci%20with%20Dr-%20Judy%20Mikovits%20&%20Kent%20Heckenlively.mp4

Freedom Watch's Citizens' Grand Jury Reconvenes Over Indictments of the Bidens and Fauci https://youtu.be/o5WLJKYYp_8

https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury-indictment-of-dr-anthony-fauci-with-dr
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/freedom-watch-seeks-indictment-of-dr-anthony-fauci-through

Fauci Indictment Document:
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/pdf/210728-LK%20%20edits%20GrandJuryProposedIndictmentAnthonyFauci.pdf

Other Open Indictment Cases: https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/cases
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotechscamdemic
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