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INDICTMENT OF DR. ANTHONY FAUCI THROUGH ITS CITIZENS' GRAND JURY
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155 views • October 15, 2021
FREEDOM WATCH SEEKS INDICTMENT OF DR. ANTHONY FAUCI THROUGH ITS CITIZENS' GRAND JURY!
Criminal Trial to Ensue! https://youtu.be/o5WLJKYYp_8
Date: July 29, 2021 Time: 11:00 EDT 8:00 AM PDT
Freedom Watch https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAHlQMx1f3TbRImhHHGPNKA
As Anthony Fauci's fabricated world of lies comes crashing down on him in an unprecedented manner, Dr. Judy Mikovits continues her expert testimony. Dr. Mikovits has long maintained, and provided detailed supporting evidence, that Fauci was deeply involved in gain of function research and other dangerous, high risk activities.
Citizens' Grand Jury -- Fauci Indictment Prosecutor Larry Klayman Presents Expert Witness Testimony (Part 11)
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury----fauci-indictment-prosecutor-larry-kl
Citizens' Grand Jury -- Prosecutor Larry Klayman Presents Expert Witness Testimony from John Cullen (Part 12)
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury----prosecutor-larry-klayman-presents-ex
Citizens' Grand Jury -- Prosecutor Larry Klayman Presents the Indictment of Dr. Anthony Fauci Part II
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury----prosecutor-larry-klayman-presents-th2
Video: https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/video/Citizens'%20Grand%20Jury%20Indictment%20of%20Dr-%20Anthony%20Fauci%20with%20Dr-%20Judy%20Mikovits%20&%20Kent%20Heckenlively.mp4
Freedom Watch's Citizens' Grand Jury Reconvenes Over Indictments of the Bidens and Fauci https://youtu.be/o5WLJKYYp_8
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury-indictment-of-dr-anthony-fauci-with-dr
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/freedom-watch-seeks-indictment-of-dr-anthony-fauci-through
Fauci Indictment Document:
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/pdf/210728-LK%20%20edits%20GrandJuryProposedIndictmentAnthonyFauci.pdf
Other Open Indictment Cases: https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/cases
Criminal Trial to Ensue! https://youtu.be/o5WLJKYYp_8
Date: July 29, 2021 Time: 11:00 EDT 8:00 AM PDT
Freedom Watch https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAHlQMx1f3TbRImhHHGPNKA
As Anthony Fauci's fabricated world of lies comes crashing down on him in an unprecedented manner, Dr. Judy Mikovits continues her expert testimony. Dr. Mikovits has long maintained, and provided detailed supporting evidence, that Fauci was deeply involved in gain of function research and other dangerous, high risk activities.
Citizens' Grand Jury -- Fauci Indictment Prosecutor Larry Klayman Presents Expert Witness Testimony (Part 11)
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury----fauci-indictment-prosecutor-larry-kl
Citizens' Grand Jury -- Prosecutor Larry Klayman Presents Expert Witness Testimony from John Cullen (Part 12)
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury----prosecutor-larry-klayman-presents-ex
Citizens' Grand Jury -- Prosecutor Larry Klayman Presents the Indictment of Dr. Anthony Fauci Part II
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury----prosecutor-larry-klayman-presents-th2
Video: https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/video/Citizens'%20Grand%20Jury%20Indictment%20of%20Dr-%20Anthony%20Fauci%20with%20Dr-%20Judy%20Mikovits%20&%20Kent%20Heckenlively.mp4
Freedom Watch's Citizens' Grand Jury Reconvenes Over Indictments of the Bidens and Fauci https://youtu.be/o5WLJKYYp_8
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/citizens-grand-jury-indictment-of-dr-anthony-fauci-with-dr
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/freedom-watch-seeks-indictment-of-dr-anthony-fauci-through
Fauci Indictment Document:
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/pdf/210728-LK%20%20edits%20GrandJuryProposedIndictmentAnthonyFauci.pdf
Other Open Indictment Cases: https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/cases
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