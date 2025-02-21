BrightLearn - RIP USD 1971-202X ... and the Way Forward by Shanmuganathan N.

The book "RIP USD: 1971 - 202X … and the Way Forward" by Shanmuganathan N. explores the potential collapse of the US dollar and the looming threat of hyperinflation, drawing comparisons to the German Papiermark's rapid devaluation in the 1920s. The author argues that the US dollar, like the Papiermark, is a fiat currency susceptible to losing its purchasing power at an alarming rate due to excessive monetary inflation and economic stimulus. Shanmuganathan predicts a highly inflationary economic depression, potentially leading to a 50% to 90% decline in the value of the US dollar as measured by the Dollar Index (DXY). He attributes this instability to the US abandoning the gold standard in 1971 and the formation of the Federal Reserve, which he believes has led to excessive debt and monetary inflation. The author advocates for a return to "sound money," defined as a gold-backed US dollar with a downsized government, and criticizes the role of central banks in perpetuating the current monetary system. He also calls for radical changes, such as abolishing the Federal Reserve and implementing a gold-backed currency, to prevent the eventual collapse of the US dollar.





