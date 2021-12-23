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Heavenly Alliances
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630 views • December 23, 2021
God's desire to collaborate with His people can be seen throughout history. His forewarnings preparing His people to prepare both spiritually and physically. By working with God you can allow His heavenly direction to bring a surge of joy and grace into your life, so that you too can face the coming days with no fear, knowing that you have a far greater destiny than living or dying.
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