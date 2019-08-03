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CONFIDENTIAL: 9/11 - The WTC Power Down
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187 views • August 03, 2019
The weekend before 9/11, which happened on a Tuesday, were unprecedented actions of cutting the power to the WTC towers for almost 36 hours. Men were seen cabling. There are anomalies like Bush-family involvement: Marvin Bush & Wirt Walker-Bush. This video was deleted from YouTube. Thank you Mike Adams for providing this platform. Please give me more room to upload videos.
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