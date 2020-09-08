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50 Years of Joe Biden's Racist Comments
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91 views • September 08, 2020
Video done by David L. Gray
This is a compilation of all of Joe Biden's public racist remarks for the past fifty years (who knows what he's said in private if this is his public record), and some commentary by some of his closest Black friends.
#YouAintBlack #JoeBiden #DonaldTrump
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This is a compilation of all of Joe Biden's public racist remarks for the past fifty years (who knows what he's said in private if this is his public record), and some commentary by some of his closest Black friends.
#YouAintBlack #JoeBiden #DonaldTrump
---------------------------------------
* SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/yosephdav...
* VISIT: http://www.davidlgray.info/
* LIKE ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/DavidLGray.INFO
* FOLLOW ON TWITTER: http://twitter.com/DavidLGray_INFO
* FOLLOW ON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/davidlgray....
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