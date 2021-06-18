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19-YEAR-OLD COLLEGE STUDENT DEAD AFTER HEART TRANSPLANT, PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE DOWN AFTER KILL SHOT
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52 views • June 18, 2021
19 year old needs a heart transplant and dies anyway after the kill shot. I wonder if that means the kill shot will attack organ transplants and make them useless in the future or what?
Source: Stew Peters.
Source: Stew Peters.
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