Mark of the beast: Vatican's Sunday law will be enforced soon! (22)

Credits to brother John Michael and sister Maezel. Their YouTube channel is John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/





The biblical Sabbath is from Friday evening at sundown to Saturday evening at sundown. The Vatican - the first beast of Revelation 13 – and the Roman church - the whore of Babylon identified in Revelation 17 - will enforce its mark with the help of the United States.





Satan's masterpiece will be to convince the world -- through the Vatican -- to accept his mark...Sunday rest and worship. Why? He knows that if you break willfully any of the Creator's commandments, you sin (1 John 3:4) and sin leads to death (Romans 6:23), which is the opposite to the gift of eternal life through Christ Jesus. Satan wants you to die along with him since his fate is already known to him! The devil does not want you to have eternal life in Christ's kingdom. So he will use Sunday -- which is already known in today's so-called Christian world -- as his day of rest, and have it enforced, to make people sin and die!





This is what the Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says about its mark:





"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





"In respecting religious liberty and the common good of all, Christians should seek recognition of Sundays and the Church's holy days as legal holidays." (Catechism of the Catholic Church, #2188)





"Therefore, also in the particular circumstances of our own time, Christians will naturally strive to ensure that civil legislation respects their duty to keep Sunday holy." (John Paul II, Dies Domini, 1998)





"Saturday is no longer the WORSHIP day of God, only on Sunday can we become part of the body of Christ in the world [...] (Meeting with Diocesan Clergy of Aosta, Address of Pope Benedict XVI, Parish Church at Introd (Aosta Valley), Monday, July 25, 2005.)



"People cannot be sanctified except on Sunday, that Christ transferred Sabbath sacredness to Sunday [...] (Letter of Pope Benedict XVI to Card. Francis Arinze on the Occasion of the Study Day in Honour of the 43rd Anniversary of the Promulgation of the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, Sacrosanctum Concilium, From the Vatican, November 27, 2006.)



What a boldface lie from the man of sin sitting in his papal chair in the Vatican!





NO MATTER WHAT, DO NOT ACCEPT SUNDAY AS YOUR DAY OF REST WHEN SUNDAY LAWS ARE ENFORCED, REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME!!





Revelation 14:9-11 explains why. NOTE: The mark will be applied IN one's mind where the decision-making process occurs or IN one's hand, which symbolizes work and labor.





The mark of the beast has to do with worship (Revelation 14:9; Revelation 16:2; Revelation 19:20; Revelation 20:4, King James Bible). It is NOT the RFID chip or a tattoo or a vaccine. The RFID chip, tattoo and vaccines have nothing to do with worship.





Keep the 7th day Sabbath, which is the Creator's holy day, as per the commandment (Exodus 20:8-11; Isaiah 58:13-14). The Sabbath is to be remembered and kept holy from Friday evening at sunset to Saturday evening at sunset. By observing the 7th day Sabbath as per the commandment, we honor and obey Jesus Christ as the Creator who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is.





However, if we work on the Sabbath or do our own pleasure or personal business (Isaiah 58:13-14), we sin (1 John 3:4) and sin, if not repented of, leads to death (Romans 6:23). The holy ten commandments of God stand forever (Psalm 89:34; Hebrews 10:16). The saints are those who keep the commandments of God and the faith of His Son (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14).



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]