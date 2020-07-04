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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Linda M Howe Antartica Movie Rev+ TPOM ) - OT Chan Live#275
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68 views • July 04, 2020
#THIRDPHASEOFMOON #LINDAMHOWE #ANTARTIC #ANTARTICA #ALIENS #UFOS
Topics (with markers):
1) UFO gen Chat
2) Linda M Howe - Secrets Beneath the Ice Examined/reviewed
a) SPARTAN re-arranged means NSA Trap (show on graphic
paul makes
@ 13:04 mark or https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=784
b) Brief intro of claims in the movie. @ 15:25 mark or
https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=925
c) Some clips from the movie play.. but decoded. @24:52 mark or
https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=1492
d) Mr Ken NSA reference to Tylers Hoaxes. suggest they
got info from the web not nothing people were faked.
@ 29:08 mark or https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=1748
e) Pivot door vs sliding door statement.. Linda on intro
said sliding door but the guy said pivots.. so why a Journo
get that wrong on her intro of movie? was that original claims
they made .. a chance int he story?
@ 51:40 mark or
https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=3100
f) A look at the mountains/pyramids of Antartica.
@ 1:01:58 mark or https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=3718
g) A look at the science of living 2 miles underground..
to see what is possible and what is needed.
@ 1:23:28 mark or
https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=5008
3) Thirdphaseofmoon Damage Control and More Dodgy
UFO content from Phil Mantel of UFO from Poland.
@ 1:56:10 mark or https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=6970
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
Topics (with markers):
1) UFO gen Chat
2) Linda M Howe - Secrets Beneath the Ice Examined/reviewed
a) SPARTAN re-arranged means NSA Trap (show on graphic
paul makes
@ 13:04 mark or https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=784
b) Brief intro of claims in the movie. @ 15:25 mark or
https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=925
c) Some clips from the movie play.. but decoded. @24:52 mark or
https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=1492
d) Mr Ken NSA reference to Tylers Hoaxes. suggest they
got info from the web not nothing people were faked.
@ 29:08 mark or https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=1748
e) Pivot door vs sliding door statement.. Linda on intro
said sliding door but the guy said pivots.. so why a Journo
get that wrong on her intro of movie? was that original claims
they made .. a chance int he story?
@ 51:40 mark or
https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=3100
f) A look at the mountains/pyramids of Antartica.
@ 1:01:58 mark or https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=3718
g) A look at the science of living 2 miles underground..
to see what is possible and what is needed.
@ 1:23:28 mark or
https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=5008
3) Thirdphaseofmoon Damage Control and More Dodgy
UFO content from Phil Mantel of UFO from Poland.
@ 1:56:10 mark or https://youtu.be/zP49rd1XJkg?t=6970
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
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