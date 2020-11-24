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Insider Dr. Richard Day 1969 Speech Of Agenda ("The New Order Of Barbarians") - Microchipping,Cashless Society,Camps etc
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1070 views • November 24, 2020
This is a must-hear interview from the 1980's describing Dr. Lawrence Dunnegan's experience at a convention in March 1969 where the plans for the future were laid out before them. Many of the things he describes have come to pass before and after the time this interview was made. Very good resource. A long listen but well worth it.
What is very interesting is that he is constantly reiterated how they wanted everything to be in place so that "they could enter the millennium with a running start", and then a fraudulent election occurs (2000), followed by 9/11, Patriot Act, Afghan War, War on Terror, Domestic Surveillance, (2001) Iraq War (2003) , rigged election 2004 (two skull & bones members as presidential candidates is statistically impossible) the financial crisis (2008) the Obama "hope" Lie (2008-2016) Arab Spring, Libya Regime Change (2011) Syria Civil War via CIA/ISIS/MOSSAD 2013-2020, Russian Collusion Plot via CIA (2016) CV-19 "plannedemic" and American Economy Planned Deflation/Collapse, 2020 Election Subverted via "pandemic", Bernie Sanders Campaign Derailed, Agenda 21 Implementation Final Stage 2020-2030.....Final Depopulation and Beast System Implementation 2021-2024?
http://www.sweetliberty.org/nobarbarians1.htm
http://www.sweetliberty.org/nobarbarians2.htm
http://www.sweetliberty.org/nobarbarians3.htm
Book : https://www.abebooks.com/9781484809976/New-Order-Barbarians-World-System-1484809971/plp
Synopsis
THE MOST FRIGHTENING TRUE STORY EVERY TOLD! On March 20, 1969, Dr. Lawrence Dunegan listened as a member of "The Order" delivered a hair-raising speech to a room full of doctors. He and the others were told not to record what they were hearing but, instead to take notes. The speaker insisted that he was doing the doctors a favor by explaining how the world was going to change. He said he believed if they knew, they would be better prepared to accept the coming changes. Anyone can read this book and know these changes are well underway. What we didn't know was where these changes have been taking us. Until now! Lock the doors, pull the curtains and prepare to see what you may never have realized. Once you understand the plan, you cannot help but to see it advancing all around you. The biggest question of all is not should we but, how can we... stop what is happening? Inside these pages is the transcript of three taped interviews on the "New Order of Barbarians," referred to on the tapes simply as the "new world system." Tapes one and two are the reminiscences by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan of a speech given in 1969 by an insider of "The Order," Dr. Richard Day, whose credentials are listed as Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics for the University of Pittsburgh; Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and member of The Order."
What is very interesting is that he is constantly reiterated how they wanted everything to be in place so that "they could enter the millennium with a running start", and then a fraudulent election occurs (2000), followed by 9/11, Patriot Act, Afghan War, War on Terror, Domestic Surveillance, (2001) Iraq War (2003) , rigged election 2004 (two skull & bones members as presidential candidates is statistically impossible) the financial crisis (2008) the Obama "hope" Lie (2008-2016) Arab Spring, Libya Regime Change (2011) Syria Civil War via CIA/ISIS/MOSSAD 2013-2020, Russian Collusion Plot via CIA (2016) CV-19 "plannedemic" and American Economy Planned Deflation/Collapse, 2020 Election Subverted via "pandemic", Bernie Sanders Campaign Derailed, Agenda 21 Implementation Final Stage 2020-2030.....Final Depopulation and Beast System Implementation 2021-2024?
http://www.sweetliberty.org/nobarbarians1.htm
http://www.sweetliberty.org/nobarbarians2.htm
http://www.sweetliberty.org/nobarbarians3.htm
Book : https://www.abebooks.com/9781484809976/New-Order-Barbarians-World-System-1484809971/plp
Synopsis
THE MOST FRIGHTENING TRUE STORY EVERY TOLD! On March 20, 1969, Dr. Lawrence Dunegan listened as a member of "The Order" delivered a hair-raising speech to a room full of doctors. He and the others were told not to record what they were hearing but, instead to take notes. The speaker insisted that he was doing the doctors a favor by explaining how the world was going to change. He said he believed if they knew, they would be better prepared to accept the coming changes. Anyone can read this book and know these changes are well underway. What we didn't know was where these changes have been taking us. Until now! Lock the doors, pull the curtains and prepare to see what you may never have realized. Once you understand the plan, you cannot help but to see it advancing all around you. The biggest question of all is not should we but, how can we... stop what is happening? Inside these pages is the transcript of three taped interviews on the "New Order of Barbarians," referred to on the tapes simply as the "new world system." Tapes one and two are the reminiscences by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan of a speech given in 1969 by an insider of "The Order," Dr. Richard Day, whose credentials are listed as Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics for the University of Pittsburgh; Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and member of The Order."
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