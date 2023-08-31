WEF Caught Paying Arsonists To 'Burn Down the World' as Part of Sick Depopulation Plan

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Far-left arsonists are engaged in a globalist plot to “burn down the world” according to a WEF insider who warns that humanity has been primed to fall for the globalist elite’s three-card trick.
The global elite laid the groundwork with the Covid pandemic, training the masses to be compliant, while pre-programming them with years of climate change propaganda in the media. As far as they are concerned, the wildfires are the final nail in our coffin.
Climate change is not only a hoax, it is a decades-old global depopulation plot, and WEF-infiltrated governments all over the world are going along with it.
