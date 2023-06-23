Create New Account
Syn Bio BYTES - Augmentation and Enhancement
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
When one considers if they want to remain a true human or go with the flow of Synthetic Biology. One must discover:Is Enhancement in line with original design and function?

Is Augmentation in line with original design and function?

Do I want to become a Synthetic Entity for habitation?

Let us take a moment to go down the rabbit hole!  For the Deep Dive go to my Synthetic Biology Modules.

Keywords
enhancement nanobots celeste solum mrna synthetic biology augmentation synbio techno future original design

