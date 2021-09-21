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In Frans-Polynesië werd Dr. Jean-Paul Théron
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0 view • September 21, 2021
In Frans-Polynesië werd Dr. Jean-Paul Théron, een arts die het doelwit was van de Raad van de Orde van Artsen, bij hem thuis gearresteerd omdat hij het protocol van professor Raoult van ivermectine, dazitromicine en zink toepast!
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