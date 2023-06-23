Create New Account
The John Moore Show | June 23, 2023 | Hour 1
The John Moore Show
1st hour, Tom Berryhill talks radios, communications, and John Moore briefly addresses Zionism and Jews.2nd hour, Dr. C. Scott Huff – https://DrCScottHuff.com – discusses disease, nutrition, food processing, and more. 3rd hour, Marie Lasater discusses EMF radiation in communications and government regulation of HAM, taking calls on those topics including the Ukraine war. Prepper Tip: Get your communications equipment taken care of.

