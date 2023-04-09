Tunisian President gives warning to the globalist powers RIP

Tunisian President gives warning to the globalist powers:
“You want us to sell Tunisia. Tunisia is not for sale…The IMF must understand Human Beings are not a set of numbers to be added or subtracted”
