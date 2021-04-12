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US Monarchy - What Americans Want No Longer Matters
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140 views • April 12, 2021
Lori Colley - Ep. 504 - US Monarchy - Consort, Heiress
April 12, 2021
The occupants of the White House are acting like monarchs, and it’s up to us to stand against them: their move to pack the Supreme Court, their rotten actions at the southern border, and their attack on the Second Amendment.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-claim-gun-manufacturers-sued-liability-exempt
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/biden-ice-gave-87m-no-bid-contract-conflict-of-interest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXeByLxW09k
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ilhan-omar-slams-biden-for-shameful-plans-to-resume-border-construction/ar-BB1fr8G4
https://www.axios.com/biden-commission-supreme-court-expansion-8731a284-5944-45e1-be4f-e743e80efe1d.html
https://letsfixstuff.org/2021/04/modem-chips-embedded-in-voting-system-computer-motherboards/
https://letsfixstuff.org/2021/04/antrim-county-the-thread-that-unravels-2020-election-theft/
https://www.techandciviclife.org/wisconsin-safe-voting-plan/
https://electionwiz.com/2021/04/12/breaking-arizona-sues-biden-admin-over-border-wall/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/poll-vast-majority-of-brits-willing-to-accept-permanent-vaccine-passports-to-get-on-buses-go-to-shops/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
Officer shooting:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYoybSVZl14&;t=719s
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
https://youtu.be/y9hAaR96h5Q
April 12, 2021
The occupants of the White House are acting like monarchs, and it’s up to us to stand against them: their move to pack the Supreme Court, their rotten actions at the southern border, and their attack on the Second Amendment.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-claim-gun-manufacturers-sued-liability-exempt
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/biden-ice-gave-87m-no-bid-contract-conflict-of-interest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXeByLxW09k
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ilhan-omar-slams-biden-for-shameful-plans-to-resume-border-construction/ar-BB1fr8G4
https://www.axios.com/biden-commission-supreme-court-expansion-8731a284-5944-45e1-be4f-e743e80efe1d.html
https://letsfixstuff.org/2021/04/modem-chips-embedded-in-voting-system-computer-motherboards/
https://letsfixstuff.org/2021/04/antrim-county-the-thread-that-unravels-2020-election-theft/
https://www.techandciviclife.org/wisconsin-safe-voting-plan/
https://electionwiz.com/2021/04/12/breaking-arizona-sues-biden-admin-over-border-wall/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/poll-vast-majority-of-brits-willing-to-accept-permanent-vaccine-passports-to-get-on-buses-go-to-shops/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
Officer shooting:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYoybSVZl14&;t=719s
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
https://youtu.be/y9hAaR96h5Q
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