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This one’s on you Biden voters. The Taliban learned to fly the Blackhawks US left behind, which Biden officials said was unlikely to happen,
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290 views • August 31, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/9dd73a4c-19de-4dce-937e-bd039358fd08 A message for all White men in today's U.S Military
This one’s on you Biden voters. The Taliban learned to fly the Blackhawks US left behind, which Biden officials said was unlikely to happen, but, like everything else the administration has told us, they were dead wrong!
The Taliban then promptly used their new helicopters for public revenge hangings, which is also a scenario Biden officials downplayed.
Anything to get out of the news cycle.
This one’s on you Biden voters. The Taliban learned to fly the Blackhawks US left behind, which Biden officials said was unlikely to happen, but, like everything else the administration has told us, they were dead wrong!
The Taliban then promptly used their new helicopters for public revenge hangings, which is also a scenario Biden officials downplayed.
Anything to get out of the news cycle.
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