Who Really Controls US Foreign Policy?

▪️US foreign and domestic policy is developed with think tanks funded by the most powerful corporate-financier interests across the West;



▪️Policy papers published by these think tanks are turned into bills by lawyers, brought to Washington by lobbyists, and signed off by Congress and the White House regardless of political affiliation or supposed political agenda;



▪️Multipolarism has challenged US political, military, and economic power by creating alternatives to the corporate-financier monopolies in the West driving US policies at home and abroad;



▪️Americans can create a better balance of power by redirecting their monthly income, time, energy, and attention away from these corporate-financier interest and toward local and foreign alternatives;

